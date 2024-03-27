ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest 24 persons for illegal sale of IPL tickets

March 27, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai City police arrested a total 24 persons who were engaged in selling IPL cricket matches tickets in the black market on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was held at Chepauk stadium on Tuesday night. 

A senior official said intensive surveillance was carried out by a team of inspectors around the venue wherein 24 persons who were engaged in selling tickets at highly inflated rates were apprehended. 

The police teams also seized 83 tickets worth more than ₹2 lakh and an amount of ₹18,000 in cash from the arrested persons. 

