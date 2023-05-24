ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest 20 persons in two days for selling IPL tickets on black market 

May 24, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the accused persons had been selling tickets at exorbitant rates outside the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk, where a match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was played on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau

Chennai Super Kings fans cheering for their team from the stands in a match during the Indian Premier League 2023, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Triplicane police have apprehended  20 persons in two days (May 22 and 23, 2023) for allegedly selling IPL (Indian Premier League) tickets on the black market, and have also booked 11 cases in connection with this. 

On Tuesday, an IPL match was held between the teams Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Following information that a few persons were selling tickets outside the stadium at exorbitant rates, Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal ordered police personnel to check and apprehend those involved.  

A special team went around the stadium and surrounding areas including Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road and Chepauk Railway Station, and nabbed 20 persons who were found selling match tickets illegally.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 54 tickets and ₹11,300 in cash were seized from the accused persons. Appropriate legal action was taken against them, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US