HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police arrest 20 persons in two days for selling IPL tickets on black market 

Police said the accused persons had been selling tickets at exorbitant rates outside the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk, where a match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was played on Tuesday

May 24, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau
Chennai Super Kings fans cheering for their team from the stands in a match during the Indian Premier League 2023, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Representational image. File

Chennai Super Kings fans cheering for their team from the stands in a match during the Indian Premier League 2023, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Triplicane police have apprehended  20 persons in two days (May 22 and 23, 2023) for allegedly selling IPL (Indian Premier League) tickets on the black market, and have also booked 11 cases in connection with this. 

On Tuesday, an IPL match was held between the teams Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Following information that a few persons were selling tickets outside the stadium at exorbitant rates, Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal ordered police personnel to check and apprehend those involved.  

A special team went around the stadium and surrounding areas including Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road and Chepauk Railway Station, and nabbed 20 persons who were found selling match tickets illegally.  

As many as 54 tickets and ₹11,300 in cash were seized from the accused persons. Appropriate legal action was taken against them, police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.