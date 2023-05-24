Chennai police arrest 20 persons in two days for selling IPL tickets on black market 

May 24, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Triplicane police have apprehended 20 persons in two days (May 22 and 23, 2023) for allegedly selling IPL (Indian Premier League) tickets on the black market, and have also booked 11 cases in connection with this.

On Tuesday, an IPL match was held between the teams Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Following information that a few persons were selling tickets outside the stadium at exorbitant rates, Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal ordered police personnel to check and apprehend those involved.

A special team went around the stadium and surrounding areas including Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road and Chepauk Railway Station, and nabbed 20 persons who were found selling match tickets illegally.

As many as 54 tickets and ₹11,300 in cash were seized from the accused persons. Appropriate legal action was taken against them, police said.