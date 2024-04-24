Chennai police arrest 12 persons for illegal sale of IPL tickets

April 24, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested 12 persons in 10 cases, booked for the illegal sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match tickets.

On Tuesday, April 23, the IPL T-20 Cricket Match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow SuperGiants (CSK & LSG) was held at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. As per the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those involved in selling tickets on the black market, around the stadium and in neighbouring areas.

Police arrested T. Elumalai, 38, of Andhra Pradesh, Hayatbasha Noor Mohammad, 38, of Triplicane, S.S hyam, 20 of T. Nagar, S. Kishore, 27 and eight others for illegally selling tickets at very high prices. As many as 56 tickets worth ₹1,40,396 were seized from them.

Appropriate legal action was taken against the arrested 12 persons, police said.

