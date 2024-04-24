ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest 12 persons for illegal sale of IPL tickets

April 24, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the arrested persons were found selling tickets on the black market near Chepauk stadium, ahead of the CSK vs LSG match; tickets worthy ₹1.4 lakh were seized from them

The Hindu Bureau

A view of spectators crowd at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested 12 persons in 10 cases, booked for the illegal sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, April 23, the IPL T-20 Cricket Match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow SuperGiants (CSK & LSG) was held at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. As per the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those involved in selling tickets on the black market, around the stadium and in neighbouring areas.

Police arrested T. Elumalai, 38, of Andhra Pradesh, Hayatbasha Noor Mohammad, 38, of Triplicane, S.S hyam, 20 of T. Nagar, S. Kishore, 27 and eight others for illegally selling tickets at very high prices. As many as 56 tickets worth ₹1,40,396 were seized from them.

Appropriate legal action was taken against the arrested 12 persons, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US