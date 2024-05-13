ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest 10 persons for illegal sale of IPL tickets

Published - May 13, 2024 02:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The group was found selling tickets on the black market near the Chepauk stadium; the police seized 27 tickets worth ₹67,100 from them

The Hindu Bureau

Fans seen during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Greater Chennai City Police has arrested 10 persons found selling Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match tickets illegally, near the M.A Chidambaram stadium. 

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, an IPL T-20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals (CSK & RR) was held at the stadim. Police personnel had intensified surveillance in the locality over the weekend, to nab those involved in the selling of tickets on the black market, at inflated prices. They were monitoring the stadium and its surrounding areas: Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Wallajah Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction and Chepauk Railway Station. 

During their surveillance they found 10 persons engaged in the illegal selling of tickets and arrested them. They were identified as: E. Bharathkumar, 22. of Kancheepuram district, R. Guruprasad, 23, of Puducherry and eight others. As many as 27 tickets worth ₹67,100 were seized from them.

