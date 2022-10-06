Chennai police announce traffic restrictions, new parking arrangements in T. Nagar to tackle Deepavali rush

The Hindu Bureau October 06, 2022 20:20 IST

Parking of vehicles will be allowed on the grounds of Ramakrishna High School and Corporation School

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced new traffic arrangements on the weekends and holidays from Saturday till October 24 to manage the crowd expected for Deepavali-related shopping. According to the need, the entry of the autorickshaws will be restricted at the following places: From Thiyagaraja Street-Thanikachalam Salai towards Panagal park; from Brindavan Junction towards Panagal Park; from North Usman Road-Coats Road Junction towards Panagal Park; from Rohini signal Junction towards Panagal Park; from North Usman Road-Maharajapuram Santhanam Salai towards Panagal Park; and from Kannammapet Junction towards Madley Junction. The entry of commercial and goods vehicles will be to 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. In addition to the paid parking available, parking of vehicles will be allowed at the Chennai Corporation School, Prakasam Salai; Ramakrishna High School, Bashyam Salai and Ramakrishna High School, Dhandapani Street.



