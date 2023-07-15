Chennai police announce traffic diversions on Sunday in view of half marathon event 

July 15, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced diversions that will be implemented on Sunday, July 16, 2023, between 4.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m., in view of the ‘Half Marathon -2023’ organised by the Dream Runners Foundation.

The marathon will begin from the Olcott Memorial School, Besant Nagar, continue in and around Shastri Nagar, up to MRC Nagar, Kamarajar Salai and Swamy Sivanandha Salai junction.

All incoming vehicles coming from the Thiru Vi. Ka. Bridge and intending to proceed towards Third Avenue and Second Avenue will be diverted at ML Park to take a left to LB Road and Shastri Nagar First Avenue to reach their destinations.

All buses (including MTC buses) coming from Thiru Vi. Ka. Bridge will be diverted at ML Park, to take a left to LB Road, Shastri Nagar First Avenue, Shastri Bus Depot, Second Avenue, Seventh Avenue junction and then a right to MG Road and LB Road junction to reach their destinations.

There will be no change of traffic in the incoming direction from Thiru Vi. Ka Bridge via Dr. DGS Dinakaran Salai, Santhome High Road and Kamarajar Salai, up to the Light House.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Gandhi Statue to the Light House. Vehicles plying from R.K. Salai will not be allowed towards the Gandhi Statue and will be diverted to V.M. Street via Royapettah High Road, Luz Corner and R.K. Mutt Road to reach their destinations.

Vehicles will not be allowed from the Mandaveli junction to South Canal Bank road junction. They will be diverted to V.K. Iyer Road, R.A. Puram Second main Road, Chamiers Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road to reach their destinations.

All outgoing vehicles coming from RBI North and intending to go towards Labour Statue will be diverted at the War Memorial, Flagstaff Road, Wallajah Point and Anna Salai to reach their destination. Vehicles coming from Bharathi Salai will not be allowed to take a right towards Santhome High Road. Vehicles will be allowed to take a compulsory left towards Labour Statue.

