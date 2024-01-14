Chennai Police announce traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai for Kaanum Pongal

January 14, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police have announced traffic diversions, particularly in Kamarajar Salai, ahead of Kaanum Pongal, which will be celebrated on January 17.

Police said normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai on the day, but diversions will be implemented if vehicular movement increases.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial towards the Light House will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai and vehicles coming from the Light House towards the War Memorial will be diverted at Kannagi Statue signal to turn left towards Bharathi Salai and the Bells Road Junction.

Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way, vehicles will be allowed to enter from the Bharathi Salai junction, and not from the from Wallajah Salai junction.

Over 15 places will be earmarked for the public to park their vehicles. Vehicles can be parked on Foreshore Road, Victoria Warden Hostel Kalaivanar Arangam, Presidency College, University of Madras campus, Adams Road beyond DD Kendra (Swami Sivananda Salai), MRTS – Chepauk, Lady Wellington School, Queen Mary’s Women’s College, Srinivasapuram Loop Road/ground, P.W.D. Ground (Opposite to Secretariat), St. Bede’s Ground, Annai Sathya Nagar, EVR Salai, Medical College Ground (Van Parking) and inside Secretariat (for police vehicles).

