GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Police announce traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai for Kaanum Pongal

The Greater Chennai City Police have announced several traffic diversions along Kamarajar Salai to control traffic and crowds

January 14, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People gather at the Marina Beach in Chennai to celebrate Kaanum Pongal. File

People gather at the Marina Beach in Chennai to celebrate Kaanum Pongal. File | Photo Credit: L. Srinivasan

The Greater Chennai City Police have announced traffic diversions, particularly in Kamarajar Salai, ahead of Kaanum Pongal, which will be celebrated on January 17.

Police said normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai on the day, but diversions will be implemented if vehicular movement increases.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial towards the Light House will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai and vehicles coming from the Light House towards the War Memorial will be diverted at Kannagi Statue signal to turn left towards Bharathi Salai and the Bells Road Junction. 

Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way, vehicles will be allowed to enter from the Bharathi Salai junction, and not from the from Wallajah Salai junction. 

Over 15 places will be earmarked for the public to park their vehicles. Vehicles can be parked on Foreshore Road, Victoria Warden Hostel Kalaivanar Arangam, Presidency College, University of Madras campus, Adams Road beyond DD Kendra (Swami Sivananda Salai), MRTS – Chepauk, Lady Wellington School, Queen Mary’s Women’s College, Srinivasapuram Loop Road/ground, P.W.D. Ground (Opposite to Secretariat),  St. Bede’s Ground, Annai Sathya Nagar, EVR Salai, Medical College Ground (Van Parking) and inside Secretariat (for police vehicles).

Related Topics

Chennai / festivals / traffic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.