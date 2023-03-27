Chennai police announce traffic diversions from March 28 for Panguni festival 

March 27, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai city traffic police have announced traffic diversions, which will be effected around Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple and R.K. Mutt Road from Tuesday, March 28 to April 6, in view of Panguni Peruvizha.

On Thursday, March 30, during the Adhikara Nandh festival, traffic diversions will be effected from 5 a.m. onwards. On April 3, during the car festival and the following day, during the Arubathu Moovar festival as well, traffic will be diverted from 5 a.m. till the functions are completed.

No vehicles will be allowed towards the temple from the following junctions: Devadi Street towards Nadu Street and North Chitrakulam; Nadu Street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada Street; North Chitrakulam towards East Mada Street; West Chitrakulam towards South Mada Street; TSV Koil Street towards South Mada Street; Adams Street towards South Mada Street; R.K. Mutt Road towards South Mada Street; R.K. Mutt Road towards North Mada Street; Kutchery Road towards Mathala Narayanan Street; Luz Junction towards R.K. Mutt Road; St .Mary’s Road towards R.K. Mutt Road-South Mada junction; Dr. Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road and Mundaka Kanniamman Koil Street towards Kalvi Vaaru Street.

All vehicles including MTC Buses proceeding from Royapettah High Road, and intending to proceed towards R.K. Mutt Road and Mandaveli will be diverted at Luz Junction to Luz Church Road, DeSilva Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Ranga Road, C.P.Ramasamy Road, Kaliappa junction, R.A. Puram 2nd Main Road, Venkatakrishna Road, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road and R.K. Mutt Road to reach Mandaveli junction.

All vehicles including MTC Buses proceeding from Adyar and intending to proceed towards Luz junction will be diverted at Mandaveli junction to Venkatakrishna Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Luz Church Road, Amirthanjan junction, Karpagambal Nagar, P.S. Sivasamy Salai and Royapettah High Road to reach their destinations.

All vehicles including MTC Buses proceeding from Alwarpet and intending to proceed towards Luz junction will be diverted at Oliver Road, P.S. Sivasamy Salai junction, Vivekananda College, P.S. Sivasamy Salai Rountana and R.H. Road to reach their destinations. MTC buses operating from the Mylapore Tank Terminus will be operated near Amirthanjan Company at Luz Church Road temporarily, on all the festival days listed above.

Parking restrictions

On coming March 30, April 3 and 4, parking will not be allowed at Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, R.K. Mutt Road and North Mada Street.

Vehicles coming from the east and north to Mylapore Tank will be parked on Luz Church Road’s southern side (opposite Kamadenu Kalyana Mandapam). This will accommodate 100 two-wheeler and 15 cars.

Vehicles coming from the west and south sides will be parked at Venkatesa Agraharam Road under the MRTS flyover near Saibaba Temple. This will accommodate 100 two-wheeler and 30 cars.

Vehicles coming from all sides via St. Mary’s Road and R.K. Mutt Road towards Mylapore Tank can be parked at Kapaleeswarar Temple grounds near P. S. Higher Secondary School. This can accommodate 300 two-wheelers and 50 carss

All police vehicles will be parked at R.R. Sabha (Rasiga Ranjani Sabha), Sundareswarar Street, Mylapore.