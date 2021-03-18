Chennai police announce traffic diversions for Mylapore Panguni Festival

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 16:44 IST

The city traffic police have announced traffic diversions which will be effected, if necessary, in view of the Panguni Festival of the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple from Friday till March 28 around the temple and on R.K. Mutt Road for the safety and convenience of the public.

On March 21 during Adhikara Nandhi Festival traffic diversions will be effective from 6 a.m. During the car festival, which will be held on March 25, traffic diversion will be effected from 5 a.m. till the function is over. Again. for the Arubathumoover Festival on March 26, traffic diversion will come into force from 1.30 p.m. till the function is over.

Police said no vehicles will be allowed towards the temple from the following junctions -- Kutchery Road towards Mathalanarayanan Street, East Chitrakulam Street towards North Chitrakulam Street, Nadu Street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada Street, R.K. Mutt Road towards South Mada Street, St Mary’s Road towards R.K. Mutt Road Junction, Dr. Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road, Luz Junction towards R.K. Mutt Road.

Vehicles, including MTC buses proceeding from Royapettah High Road, intending to proceed towards Mandaveli and R.K. Mutt Road will be diverted at Luz Junction to Luz Church Road, D’Silva Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Dr. Ranga Road, C.P. Ramasamy Road and St. Mary’s Road to reach R.K. Mutt Road and Mandaveli Junction.

Vehicles including MTC buses proceeding from the Adyar side and intending to proceed to Luz Junction will be diverted at Mandaveli Junction to V.K. Iyer Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, Dr. Ranga Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Main Road, Luz Avenue, Nageswara Rao Park, Luz Church Road, Karpagammal Nagar, Vivekanda College, P.S. Sivasamy Salai and Royapettah High Road to reach Luz Junction.

MTC buses, which are being operated from the Mylapore tank terminus will be operated near Amritanjan Company at Luz Church Road temporarily on all festival days.

Parking restrictions

On the days of the car festival and Arubathumoovar Thiruvizha on March 25 and 26, parking will not be allowed at Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, R.K. Mutt Road and North Mada Street. Vehicles coming from the east and north to Mylapore Tank will be parked on Luz Church Road’s southern side (opposite Kamadenu). Vehicles coming from the western side will be parked at Venkatesa Agaraharam Road under the MRTS fly over near Saibaba Temple.

All police vehicles will be parked at P.S. Sivasamy Kalalaya School and near R.R.Sabha.