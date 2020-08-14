Chennai police announce traffic diversions for Independence Day

The modifications will be in force from 6 a.m. till the function’s end.

The traffic police have announced route diversions that will be implemented on Saturday for the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George. The modifications will be in force from 6 a.m. till the function’s end.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicles without passes. Vehicles heading to Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may use Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road.

Vehicles from Rajaji Salai proceeding to Kamarajar Salai can go through NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road. Those going to Parry’s Corner through Flag Staff Road may use Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road. They can use Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Pointers for pass holders

Vehicles coming before 8.30 a.m. with red and purple passes will take Rajaji Salai and the occupants will alight outside the Secretariat, where the cars will be parked. Those with blue and pink passes will either come by Flag Staff Road or Wallajah Gate or Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parry’s Corner and RBI subway to reach the Secretariat out gate. The vehicles will be parked at the Public Works Department.

Red and purple pass holders coming after 8.30 a.m. will take Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George through Wallajah Gate. They will follow the same instruction given to Blue and Pink pass holders.

Those without passes will alight near War Memorial and enter Island Ground through either gate No. 6 (War Memorial side) or gate No. 9 (Anna Salai Side) to park their vehicles.