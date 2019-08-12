Chennai Plogging Challenge comes to Porur Lake

By organising a clean-up around the Porur lake with the involvement of local residents and other volunteers, Zone 11 of Greater Chennai Corporation is taking forward what is called “Chennai Plogging Challenge”, an initiative by GCC.

The objective of the exercise is ensure public places are kept clean, while residents take up plogging as a fitness-related and socially responsible activity.

According to Zonal Officer S. Sasikala, “The cleaning drive based on plogging was conducted for the past two Sundays. The response was overwhelming. More than 1,000 people including members of local residents welfare associations, voluntary organisations, educational institutions, and working professionals participated. In the two-day drive, around 11.4 tonnes of trash was collected. Earlier, the drive was conducted at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar.”

Each volunteer was given a pair of gloves, a face mask and a bag to collect the plastic waste and garbage from the lake and its bunds.

“From our Federation, 20 people took part in the event. The clean-up drive was well-organised. At the end of the exercise, breakfast was served to all the volunteers. When they left, each of them was given a bag of manure,” says A. Paul Dhas of Ramapuram Social Welfare Federation, one of the residents’ forums that participated in the the cleaning exercise.

During the clean-up, stalls were put up to spread awareness about solid waste management, composting and the measures to be taken to prevent vector-borne diseases.

The Corporation has plans to conduct a plogging-based clean-up at Alapakkam lake shortly.