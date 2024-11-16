 />
Chennai plans to get wider roads, new bridges to ease traffic congestion

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday held a meeting with civic agencies to study the feasibility of widening roads and constructing bridges in congested areas of the city

Published - November 16, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has mooted the idea of launching work to widen congested roads and construct new bridges to ease the flow of traffic in various parts of the city.

On Friday, he held discussion with officials of various agencies such as Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Highways Department and Chennai Metrorail to discuss the feasibility of improving road infrastructure in the city to ease traffic congestion and promote safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Mr.Udhayanidhi Stalin ordered officials to study the feasibility of road improvement projects, including widening of the carriageway and construction of bridges, along Kamarajar Salai from Walajah Salai junction to Light House near the Marina Beach. He also discussed the feasibility of widening of roads such as New Avadi Road from the junction of MTH Road to EVR Periyar Salai.

He also directed officials to improve road infrastructure and widen stretches such as Sardar Patel Road from Gaandhi Mandapam Road to Anna Salai junction, Gandhi Mandapam Salai from Anna Centenary Library to Kotturpuram bridge, Dr.Radhakrishnan Salai from Citicentre to Kamarajar Salai, Greenways Salai from Foreshore Estate to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge.

The deputy chief minister also directed officials to study the feasibility of constructing new bridges in the stretches to ease traffic congestion. Chennai Corporation, CMDA and other agencies will also study the feasibility of road infrastructure improvements in other parts of the city.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R.Priya, Central Chennai Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran, North Chennai Member of Parliament Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, MLAs and senior IAS officials participated.

