Chennai Photo Biennale to hold workshops on Cyanotype and techniques of basic photography

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 21:38 IST

The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Learning Lab will conduct workshops on cyanotype and techniques of basic photography with experienced mentors in November. Participants at the Cyanotype 101 workshop will be able to join mentor Varun Gupta and learn how to make their own prints.

According to a press release here, cyanotype is one of the most accessible forms of printmaking for people with a creative bent of mind. If one is a photographer or visual artist or if he or she is looking to explore their creative voice this process is the perfect starting point for a magical journey into alternative photography. The day-long workshop in which only 12 persons would be able to participate would be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 13 at the CPB Foundation, 1 st Floor, 38, Kamaraj Avenue, second Street. To register, click on the link: https://bit.ly/3TIpce4