Chennai Photo Biennale postponed

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the third edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale has been postponed to December 2021 from its original schedule of December 9, 2020 - February 6, 2021.
The Photo Biennale is held in public spaces and galleries across the city to enjoy and appreciate myriad forms of photography with peers, family and friends. As policies around travel and gatherings are not clearly outlined in the wake of the pandemic and taking cognisance of public health standards, the event is postponed, according to a statement.
The founding organisations — CPB Foundation and Goethe Institut Chennai — have been working along with the curatorial team to realign with this shift and continue to build the theme and plans for the edition 3, irrespective of the postponement.
The theme and the first list of artists for CPB3 will be announced on December 9 via a virtual event. All details with regards to the same will be unveiled in due course, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath