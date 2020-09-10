Chennai Photo Biennale postponed

Event to be held in December 2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the third edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale has been postponed to December 2021 from its original schedule of December 9, 2020 - February 6, 2021.

The Photo Biennale is held in public spaces and galleries across the city to enjoy and appreciate myriad forms of photography with peers, family and friends. As policies around travel and gatherings are not clearly outlined in the wake of the pandemic and taking cognisance of public health standards, the event is postponed, according to a statement.

The founding organisations — CPB Foundation and Goethe Institut Chennai — have been working along with the curatorial team to realign with this shift and continue to build the theme and plans for the edition 3, irrespective of the postponement.

The theme and the first list of artists for CPB3 will be announced on December 9 via a virtual event. All details with regards to the same will be unveiled in due course, it added.