Chennai Photo Biennale invites application for its Docent Program

Published - October 13, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

The deadline to apply is October 23. The programme is designed to give an opportunity for students to serve as student guides, connecting visitors from across the world with contemporary photography and art

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB4) invites high school students from the city to apply to their Docent Program at the Government Museum of Egmore. The programme is designed to give an opportunity for students to serve as student guides, connecting visitors from across the world with contemporary photography and art. The deadline to apply is October 23.

According to a release, the student will gain public speaking skills, art and culture knowledge, gain hands-on experience to be part of the operations of a major international art festival, among others. The programme will have training workshops on interpreting art, communicating with visitors, and be an effective guide.

The docent role includes the students leading tours, facilitating public engagement at exhibitions and connecting local history with contemporary art through special sessions on Chennai’s heritage. They will also receive a certificate of participation for their role as a CPB4 docent.

Training and orientation sessions will be held over three weekends and attendance is mandatory. The first being October 26 or October 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CPB4 office in Kottivakkam. The other two are November 23 or November 24 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at Egmore Museum Theatre and January 11 or January 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Egmore Museum Theatre. The students will be a docent at CPB4 in January-March 2025, and their services will be needed for 2.5 hours per weekend.

For queries, please e-mail education@chennaiphotobiennale.com with the subject ‘Docent Program’. Students can also apply here.

