Chennai North sees highest voter turnout in district

April 20, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Chennai

With a total turnout of 60.13%, the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency topped the voter turnout percentage among the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the Chennai District on Friday.

The Returning Officer and the Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) attributed the increase in the number of voters to the decreasing number of “shifting absentees“, i.e., fewer people moving to other locations as their jobs were primarily located in the region.

Among the three constituencies, Chennai North has the highest number of lower income group dwelling locations (112), according to GCC’s analysis prior to polling.

Voting pattern

According to Sowndharya Gopi, a transgender person in Ernavoor, Thiruvottiyur, 62 persons belonging to the transgender community cast their vote across booths in Zone 1, which is a first. “Preference for senior citizens or disabled persons was not followed in all the booths, barring a few,” she claimed.

In the afternoon, voters turned out in large numbers in Manali, Korattur, and Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar. The polling process concluded at 8:30 p.m. on the S.V.M Nagar Seventh Street in Ennore, with over 200 people gathered at the booth premises just before 6 p.m. The process ended at 8:30 p.m. Many booths in Thiruvottiyur, Tondaiyarpet, Nettukuppam, and Kolathur did not see much turnout even later in the day.

Ennore protest

An election boycott plan was called off in Ennore - some cited political pressure for the last-minute change.

S. Vishanth, 35, of Ennore Makkal Paathukaapu Kuzhu, said many protestors, earlier, had proposed to boycott the elections to register protest against the firms responsible for the ammonia gas leak and oil spill in Ennore in December 2023. But, owing to political pressure, they had to call it off temporarily, he added.

Meanwhile, T. Arumugam of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said fishermen deferred their protest as many wanted to take part in the election. K. Parthasarathy of the CPIM said that since the MCC came into force, the protests were halted, but will resume after the election.