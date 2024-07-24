GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai MTC changes bus routes from Keelkattalai due to Metrorail station construction work

Updated - July 24, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Athullyea Padmanabhan

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has made changes in the bus routes bound for Keelkattalai due to construction of Metrorail stations on the Medavakkam Main Road which passes through Medavakkam, Vanuvampet and Keelkattalai. 

In a press release, the MTC has announced changes in the bus routes where four buses which were operated from Keelkattalai would be operated from Madipakkam bus terminus and includes services to Broadway (18D), Alandur Cement Road (18P), Thiruvanmiyur (M1) and V. House (45A).

Also, four buses operated from Keelkattalai on Medavakkam Main Road via Nanganallur would be truncated at Moovarasampet bus terminus and operated to T. Nagar, Nanganallur and Broadway. 

The bus service (14M), operated from Medavakkam Koot Road to NGO Colony via Keelkattalai, would be operated through Eechangadu via Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Radial Road and Velachery Main Road to reach the Alandur Metro station and the small bus services operated from Medavakkam Koot Road to Madipakkam Koot Road via Keelkattalai (S14M) in the same route as 14M. A total of 25 ordinary bus services would be operated for the benefit of the commuters. 

The MTC has changed the routes of four buses which were proceeding via Keelkattalai and Madipakkam to be operated through Eechangadu, Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Radial Road and Velachery Main Road. The services are the Medavakkam Koot Road to CMBT (76), Ottiambakkam to CMBT (76B), Tambaram to T. Nagar (V51) and Tambaram to Velachery (V51X). 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.