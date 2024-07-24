Chennai MTC changes bus routes from Keelkattalai due to Metrorail station construction work

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has made changes in the bus routes bound for Keelkattalai due to construction of Metrorail stations on the Medavakkam Main Road which passes through Medavakkam, Vanuvampet and Keelkattalai.

In a press release, the MTC has announced changes in the bus routes where four buses which were operated from Keelkattalai would be operated from Madipakkam bus terminus and includes services to Broadway (18D), Alandur Cement Road (18P), Thiruvanmiyur (M1) and V. House (45A).

Also, four buses operated from Keelkattalai on Medavakkam Main Road via Nanganallur would be truncated at Moovarasampet bus terminus and operated to T. Nagar, Nanganallur and Broadway.

The bus service (14M), operated from Medavakkam Koot Road to NGO Colony via Keelkattalai, would be operated through Eechangadu via Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Radial Road and Velachery Main Road to reach the Alandur Metro station and the small bus services operated from Medavakkam Koot Road to Madipakkam Koot Road via Keelkattalai (S14M) in the same route as 14M. A total of 25 ordinary bus services would be operated for the benefit of the commuters.

The MTC has changed the routes of four buses which were proceeding via Keelkattalai and Madipakkam to be operated through Eechangadu, Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Radial Road and Velachery Main Road. The services are the Medavakkam Koot Road to CMBT (76), Ottiambakkam to CMBT (76B), Tambaram to T. Nagar (V51) and Tambaram to Velachery (V51X).