Chennai Metrowater’s quarry project wins award

CHENNAI

01 September 2020 00:12 IST

The water agency had used the quarries as water sources during the 2019 drought

Metrowater’s project to store water in abandoned quarries for supply to the city recently won the Award of Excellence in the ‘Innovation in Rainwater Harvesting’ category.

The award was presented at the National Water Innovation Summit, organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti along with Elets Technomedia Limited, during an online meeting.

The quarries in Sikkarayapuram and Erumaiyur were significant sources of water during the 2019 drought. These storage structures are now being used as buffer sources and more such quarries have been identified at Nallambakkam, Keerambakkam and Pulipakkam to augment the city’s water supply.

This is the third award the agency has won in recent times in August. Earlier, the water agency’s Koyambedu tertiary treatment plant bagged the Global Water Award ‘20 in the category of ‘Waste Water Project of the Year’ at the Global Water Summit, a flagship water industry event.

Similarly, Dial for water 2.0, the online booking service for water tankers, won the Skoch Award-Gold in the ‘Digital India’ category, sources added.