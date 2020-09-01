Chennai Metrowater’s quarry project wins award

Metrowater’s project to store water in abandoned quarries for supply to the city recently won the Award of Excellence in the ‘Innovation in Rainwater Harvesting’ category.
The award was presented at the National Water Innovation Summit, organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti along with Elets Technomedia Limited, during an online meeting.
The quarries in Sikkarayapuram and Erumaiyur were significant sources of water during the 2019 drought. These storage structures are now being used as buffer sources and more such quarries have been identified at Nallambakkam, Keerambakkam and Pulipakkam to augment the city’s water supply.
This is the third award the agency has won in recent times in August. Earlier, the water agency’s Koyambedu tertiary treatment plant bagged the Global Water Award ‘20 in the category of ‘Waste Water Project of the Year’ at the Global Water Summit, a flagship water industry event.
Similarly, Dial for water 2.0, the online booking service for water tankers, won the Skoch Award-Gold in the ‘Digital India’ category, sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath