Chennai Metrowater’s online services will not be available on January 28 and January 29

January 25, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater’s online services will not be available between 6 a.m. on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday owing to electrical work planned at the data centre of its headquarters in Chintadripet.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said city residents would not be able to access various online services such as ‘dial for water’ to book tanker water supply, payment of water, sewer tax and charges as well as applications for new connections and grievance redressal. However, street water supply through tankers would be provided during the weekend.

The work would be carried out as part of ongoing renovation work at the headquarters. The online services will be restored from 10 a.m. on January 30 once the work is completed, the release said.