HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Chennai Metrowater’s online services will not be available on January 28 and January 29

The disruption is due to ongoing renovation work at the Chennai Metrowater headquarters; street water supply through tankers will be provided during this period, a press release said

January 25, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater’s online services will not be available between 6 a.m. on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday owing to electrical work planned at the data centre of its headquarters in Chintadripet.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said city residents would not be able to access various online services such as ‘dial for water’ to book tanker water supply, payment of water, sewer tax and charges as well as applications for new connections and grievance redressal. However, street water supply through tankers would be provided during the weekend.

The work would be carried out as part of ongoing renovation work at the headquarters. The online services will be restored from 10 a.m. on January 30 once the work is completed, the release said.

Related Topics

Chennai / drinking water / water supply

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.