Chennai Metrowater’s online services to be temporarily unavailable from July 10

July 08, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

A press release said the online services will be unavailable due to maintenance of the Metrowater Data Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Online services offered by Chennai Metrowater will not be available between 6 p.m. on July 10 and 8 a.m. on July 11 as the Metrowater Data Centre will be under maintenance.

A press release said online services, including payment of water, sewer tax and charges, Dial for Water for paid tanker trips and application for new water and sewer connections will not be available.

Besides the Data Centre, the monitoring and control centre at the Metrowater headquarters in Chintadripet will also not function during this period. However, the water agency will continue street supply through tankers in places without water connections, the press release said.

Steps will be taken to ensure the operation of online services from 8 a.m. on July 11.

