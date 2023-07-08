Chennai Metrowater’s online services to be temporarily unavailable from July 10

July 08, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Online services offered by Chennai Metrowater will not be available between 6 p.m. on July 10 and 8 a.m. on July 11 as the Metrowater Data Centre will be under maintenance.

A press release said online services, including payment of water, sewer tax and charges, Dial for Water for paid tanker trips and application for new water and sewer connections will not be available.

Besides the Data Centre, the monitoring and control centre at the Metrowater headquarters in Chintadripet will also not function during this period. However, the water agency will continue street supply through tankers in places without water connections, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps will be taken to ensure the operation of online services from 8 a.m. on July 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.