HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metrowater’s online services to be temporarily unavailable from July 10

A press release said the online services will be unavailable due to maintenance of the Metrowater Data Centre

July 08, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Online services offered by Chennai Metrowater will not be available between 6 p.m. on July 10 and 8 a.m. on July 11 as the Metrowater Data Centre will be under maintenance.

A press release said online services, including payment of water, sewer tax and charges, Dial for Water for paid tanker trips and application for new water and sewer connections will not be available.

Besides the Data Centre, the monitoring and control centre at the Metrowater headquarters in Chintadripet will also not function during this period. However, the water agency will continue street supply through tankers in places without water connections, the press release said.

Steps will be taken to ensure the operation of online services from 8 a.m. on July 11.

Related Topics

Chennai / water / drinking water / community water management

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.