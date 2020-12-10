Chennai Metrowater’s head office to be temporarily shifted

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 16:00 IST

The office will shift from Chintadripet to R.A. Puram from December 15, to facilitate renovation of the old building

Chennai Metrowater’s head office functioning at Chintadripet will be temporarily shifted to MRC Nagar in R.A. Puram, from December 15. This is to facilitate renovation of the existing old building.

According to a press release, the administrative office is now functioning at No.1, Pumping Station Road, Chintadripet. All the wings of the administrative office building would be temporarily shifted to the Urban Administrative Building, first floor to fourth floor, 75, Santhome High Road, MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalaipuram. However, the 24x7 complaint cell would continue to function at the ground floor of the old building in Chintadripet.

Advertising

Advertising

Consumers may contact the administrative office building of Metrowater at the new address with effect from December 15. For details, contact 044-45674567 and 044-28451300 to 044-28451318.