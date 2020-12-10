Chennai Metrowater’s head office to be temporarily shifted

Chennai Metrowater’s head office functioning at Chintadripet will be temporarily shifted to MRC Nagar in R.A. Puram, from December 15. This is to facilitate renovation of the existing old building.
According to a press release, the administrative office is now functioning at No.1, Pumping Station Road, Chintadripet. All the wings of the administrative office building would be temporarily shifted to the Urban Administrative Building, first floor to fourth floor, 75, Santhome High Road, MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalaipuram. However, the 24x7 complaint cell would continue to function at the ground floor of the old building in Chintadripet.
Consumers may contact the administrative office building of Metrowater at the new address with effect from December 15. For details, contact 044-45674567 and 044-28451300 to 044-28451318.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath