ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metrowater’s depot office to be shifted to new location from August 30

Published - August 28, 2024 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater’s depot office-38 falling under Tondiarpet zone will be shifted to a new address in Patel Nagar water distribution station, Ennore High Road, Tondiarpet from August 30.

A press release said that the depot office, now functioning from Sundaram Pillai Nagar, Tondiarpet, will be shifted to a new address. Residents may contact officials at the new place to register complaints on water supply and sewage disposal and remit water, sewer tax and charges. For details, contact 8144930038/8144930210.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US