GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metrowater’s depot office to be shifted to new location from August 30

Published - August 28, 2024 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater’s depot office-38 falling under Tondiarpet zone will be shifted to a new address in Patel Nagar water distribution station, Ennore High Road, Tondiarpet from August 30.

A press release said that the depot office, now functioning from Sundaram Pillai Nagar, Tondiarpet, will be shifted to a new address. Residents may contact officials at the new place to register complaints on water supply and sewage disposal and remit water, sewer tax and charges. For details, contact 8144930038/8144930210.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.