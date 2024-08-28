Chennai Metrowater’s depot office to be shifted to new location from August 30

CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater’s depot office-38 falling under Tondiarpet zone will be shifted to a new address in Patel Nagar water distribution station, Ennore High Road, Tondiarpet from August 30.

A press release said that the depot office, now functioning from Sundaram Pillai Nagar, Tondiarpet, will be shifted to a new address. Residents may contact officials at the new place to register complaints on water supply and sewage disposal and remit water, sewer tax and charges. For details, contact 8144930038/8144930210.