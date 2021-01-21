Chennai Metrowater will use API system to monitor water tanker trips

Agency planning to float tenders for project development

Metrowater will soon implement an application programming interface (API)-based integrated system to monitor water tankers and track violations in trips.

The water agency has floated tenders for the project, seeking bidders for the automated tracking system in an effort to regulate the operation of water tankers. Officials of the Metrowater said the API-based system will provide a common platform for monitoring operations at filling stations and vehicle movement.

Metrowater had earlier installed smartcard-based water dispensers in its 191 filling points across the city. In the system, only a specific volume of water would be dispensed once the driver swipes the smartcard.

Officials said the new interface would ensure full-fledged operation and monitoring of smartcard-based online system with GPS and water-level sensors to be installed in lorries. The API system will transmit and interpret data and take necessary measures. It would be a fool-proof system and facilitate tracking lorry movement and detect unauthorised trips at the earliest point, said an official.

“If any water theft or unassigned trips are detected, the smartcard will be blocked. Computerised bills will be generated,” the official added.

The API-based integrated system will be installed in 575 tankers and the chosen contractor will have to carry out operation and maintenance for three years. The water agency is also in the process of issuing work orders for lorries to be hired for three years. At present, about 3,900 trips, including for street supply, are being operated daily. The project is expected to be implemented by this summer.

Lorry owners noted that the number of trips has reduced. Tankers, even those in the core parts of the city, operate only up to five trips a day. Even then, GPS tracking and smartcard systems are yet to be implemented fully. The new software would help prevent illegal trips and divert more water to domestic consumers, they said.