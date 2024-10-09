Chennai Metrowater will hold grievance redressal meetings on October 19 in the city

Chennai Metrowater will hold its monthly grievance redressal meetings across the city on October 19, instead of the usual second week of the month. The meetings will be held in all area offices between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A press release said the meeting has been postponed due to the government holiday on October 12. The water agency normally holds such meetings in its area offices on the second Saturday of every month.

Superintending engineers have been asked to supervise the meetings. Residents may register their complaints related to water supply and sewage disposal and also on water, sewer tax and charges. They may also get updated on the status of pending water, sewer connections.

