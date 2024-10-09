ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metrowater will hold grievance redressal meetings on October 19 in the city

Published - October 09, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater will hold its monthly grievance redressal meetings across the city on October 19, instead of the usual second week of the month. The meetings will be held in all area offices between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A press release said the meeting has been postponed due to the government holiday on October 12. The water agency normally holds such meetings in its area offices on the second Saturday of every month.

Superintending engineers have been asked to supervise the meetings. Residents may register their complaints related to water supply and sewage disposal and also on water, sewer tax and charges. They may also get updated on the status of pending water, sewer connections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US