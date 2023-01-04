Chennai Metrowater upgrades portal to facilitate all consumers to apply for new connections online

January 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Chennai

Residents of multi-storey apartment complexes and owners of large commercial buildings may be able to apply for water and sewer connections online as Chennai Metrowater is in the process of upgrading its portal to facilitate an online mode for quicker processing of applications and other user-friendly features.

The water agency now offers the service to submit applications with relevant documents online for consumers of buildings up to two floors in the city. At present, consumers of buildings over two floors register applications at the Metrowater head office. Once the portal is revamped in three months, consumers of all types of buildings would be able to apply online. The application process and payment of charges would also be shifted to online mode to aid paperless and transparent service, said officials of the Metrowater.

Officials said last year, nearly 17,135 new water and sewer connections were given in the city. Of these, nearly 1,059 connections were provided to residents falling under the economically weaker sections. Those structures with an area of 500 square feet are provided water and sewer connections at a concessional rate of ₹200. “The complete online process of registering applications for new connections will help avoid interference of middle men. Connections will be provided in 15 days through the online process,” said an official.

There are 13.9 lakh assesses and 8.3 lakh consumers in the core and added areas of the city. About 48% of residents paid tax and charges through the website.

Moreover, residents would be able to track the status of the applications at every stage, and the progress of action taken on their complaints. On an average, the water agency received about 8,500 complaints every month, officials said. The revamped website would be enhanced with bilingual content. It would have a QR code system. It has now been made available at Metrowater offices to help residents scan and register complaints, and pay tax and charges.

Consumers may also track the vehicles booked for water supply or sewage disposal. The water agency would upgrade its mobile application to provide easy access for all phone users, officials said.