Chennai Metrowater to soon install smart water meters in commercial, high-rise buildings in the city

Chennai Metrowater will soon install smart water meters in nearly one lakh commercial, partly commercial, and high-rise buildings in both the core and the added areas.

The water agency is now identifying such buildings that need to be covered under the metering system across the city. The project would be implemented under the Chennai City Partnership programme.

Officials said bid documents are also being prepared for the proposal to fix smart meters through Hybrid Annuity model, which is in public-private partnership mode, on the same lines of Adyar river restoration project. Under HAM, the government would contribute a portion of the project cost during implementation phase.

The water agency is preparing a GIS database to enlist the category of the consumers, including in commercial and multi-storeyed apartment complexes. This was one of the announcements made during the 2024-25 budget demand for Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.

Once the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board approves the proposal in a few days, the work is expected to begin in two or three months. The water agency had engaged Steady Taps as consultant to prepare the detailed project report for the World Bank funded programme.

Metrowater now serves nearly 16.90 lakh consumers. It has fixed nearly 25,000 water meters of which nearly 13,000 devices have automated meter reading (AMR). Commercial and water-intensive consumers have been covered with meters. On average, a demand of ₹5.5 crore is raised towards water consumption charges per month through AMR meters.

The new proposal would adhere to the water metering policy 2022 and encourage judicious use of water and reduce non-revenue water particularly among water-intensive consumers. Individual consumers would be covered in the next phase. The policy also aims to cover 80% of domestic connections by 2027.

Officials said this was one of the development link indicators of the World Bank programme to improve operational efficiency in water distribution.

Smart meters with advanced metering infrastructure interface would be web-based and mobile-based and enable real-time information of water usage. Consumers may also monitor their consumption and monthly billing cycle, they added.

