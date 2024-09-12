GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metrowater to hold open house meetings in city on Saturday

Residents may register their complaints pertaining to water supply, sewage disposal, and water, sewer tax and charges during the meetings

Published - September 12, 2024 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater will hold grievance redressal meetings in all its area offices across 15 zones in the city on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A press release said such meetings were held on second Saturday of every month. Residents may register their complaints pertaining to water supply, sewage disposal, and water, sewer tax and charges during the meetings.

The water agency has instructed superintending engineers to chair the meetings. The status of pending water and sewer connections can also be checked. Residents may seek clarifications on harnessing rainwater and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures in these meetings.

