Chennai Metrowater to hold grievance redressal meetings on Saturday, September 9

September 06, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The meetings will be held at all area offices between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; residents can present their complaints and also pose queries, if any

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater will hold its monthly grievance redressal meetings in all its area offices across the city on September 9, 2023, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A press release said consumers may present their complaints related to drinking water supply and sewage collection during these meetings in their respective areas.

Residents may also clarify doubts on water and sewer taxes and charges, and submit petitions regarding the status of pending new water and sewer connections.

The water agency has deployed superintending engineers to check on these meetings.

Residents may also seek advice on rainwater harvesting structures and their maintenance during these meetings, which are scheduled every second Saturday of the month, the press release said.

