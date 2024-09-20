Chennai Metrowater to complete ongoing works by September end, desilt sewer lines ahead of NE monsoon

Chennai Metrowater will complete all ongoing works in nearly 330 roads in the core city and merged areas by September end. It has desilted sewer lines for a length of 4,100 km so far, as part of monsoon preparedness measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Northeast monsoon around the corner, the water agency has accelerated works to lay water and sewer pipelines in both core and added areas of Chennai. Of the 3,582 roads where works were sanctioned, Metrowater has finished laying lines in nearly 2,100 roads till mid-September.

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said that work was in progress to cover various merged areas, including Semmencheri, Vadaperumbakkam, Mugalivakkam and Madipakkam and localities along East Coast Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai with comprehensive water and sewer network. Moreover, works were being carried out in core parts such as Kolathur, Kilpauk and Ayanavaram, to replace the old network and enlarge the capacity of the lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the ongoing works on 330 roads would be completed by this month-end and handed over to Greater Chennai Corporation for relaying the stretches, the project on remaining roads would be executed in January.

Residents of various areas, including Choolai and Vepery, wanted the Metrowater works to be finished soon to enable the relaying of dug-up roads, causing inconvenience to motorists, before the ensuing monsoon.

The water agency has identified nearly 505 areas that experience chronic sewage issues, particularly during heavy rainfall, and will carry out flushing of lines to reduce sewage overflow. Pipes of various sizes for a length of 7,000 metre and about 2,500 machine holes have been kept in stock to carry out repair works during monsoon, officials said.

About 60 additional sewer lorries have been hired this year apart from 597 sewer machinery to clear sewage blocks. Of the 1.6 lakh machine holes across the city, nearly 1.49 lakh machine holes have been desilted so far, said a press release.

Joint teams of the GCC and the Metrowater would also lift about 3,000 water samples every month to check for contamination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.