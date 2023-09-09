Chennai Metrowater starts work to convey stored water from Sikkarayapuram quarries to Chembarambakkam treatment plant

September 09, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board had started work on Saturday, September 9, 2023, to convey water stored in abandoned quarries at Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu to Chembarambakkam treatment plant for drinking water supply to the city.

The water would be pumped through three high powered motors and two diesel generators and conveyed through a 3.5-km long pipeline from the quarries to the treatment plant.

Nearly 350 million cubic feet of water (mcft) is stored in about 5 quarriers.

It may be recalled that the water from these quarries were initially used during the 2019 drought and they remain as buffer sources for Chennai to offset gap between demand and supply.

Work is in progress to create infrastructure using ductile iron and high density polyethylene pipes to transmit water.

A press release said the work is being carried out following the recommendations of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. during a recent review meeting.

The network would help convey about 30 million litres of water daily (mld) to the plant to be treated and distributed to various parts falling under Greater Chennai Corporation.

This initiative would also help store rainwater in these quarries during Northeast monsoon and mitigate inundation in the surrounding areas during the forthcoming season, the release said.

Moreover, the Water Resources Department would also carry out improvement works to store rainwater in quarries at a cost of ₹45 crore.

Chennai is now being supplied with nearly 1,034.11 mld of which 986.18 mld is supplied to domestic consumers, including in merged areas, through pipelines and tankers.