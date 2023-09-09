HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metrowater starts work to convey stored water from Sikkarayapuram quarries to Chembarambakkam treatment plant

The work aims to use stored water in quarries for city supply and also reduce inundation during NE monsoon

September 09, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The work to convey water stored in abandoned quarries at Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu to Chembarambakkam treatment plant for drinking water supply has been initiated by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The work to convey water stored in abandoned quarries at Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu to Chembarambakkam treatment plant for drinking water supply has been initiated by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board had started work on Saturday, September 9, 2023, to convey water stored in abandoned quarries at Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu to Chembarambakkam treatment plant for drinking water supply to the city.

The water would be pumped through three high powered motors and two diesel generators and conveyed through a 3.5-km long pipeline from the quarries to the treatment plant.

Nearly 350 million cubic feet of water (mcft) is stored in about 5 quarriers.

It may be recalled that the water from these quarries were initially used during the 2019 drought and they remain as buffer sources for Chennai to offset gap between demand and supply.

Work is in progress to create infrastructure using ductile iron and high density polyethylene pipes to transmit water.

A press release said the work is being carried out following the recommendations of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. during a recent review meeting.

The network would help convey about 30 million litres of water daily (mld) to the plant to be treated and distributed to various parts falling under Greater Chennai Corporation.

This initiative would also help store rainwater in these quarries during Northeast monsoon and mitigate inundation in the surrounding areas during the forthcoming season, the release said.

Moreover, the Water Resources Department would also carry out improvement works to store rainwater in quarries at a cost of ₹45 crore.

Chennai is now being supplied with nearly 1,034.11 mld of which 986.18 mld is supplied to domestic consumers, including in merged areas, through pipelines and tankers.

Related Topics

water harvesting / Chennai / drinking water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.