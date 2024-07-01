GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metrowater starts baseline survey in parts of Chennai from Monday to improve water supply services

The survey will be carried out across 15 zones of the city under the Chennai City Partnership programme with an aim to improve the quantum and quality of the drinking water supplied

Published - July 01, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater has started a baseline survey among consumers in various parts of the city from Monday to improve its services and increase its accountability in service delivery.

The water agency has entrusted the work to field workers who would collect data on various aspects related to water supply. The survey has been mandated to develop service level benchmarking mechanism for the water agency.

Officials said the survey would be carried out across 15 zones of the city under the Chennai City Partnership programme with an aim to improve the quantum and quality of the drinking water supplied in the city. It would cover both domestic households and commercial establishments.

The Metrowater covers a population of nearly 89.34 lakh, spread over 426 sq.km in Chennai. It serves nearly 16.90 lakh consumers, both in core and merged areas with 1,072 million litres of water a day.

The field workers, who have been trained by the water agency, would collect details on quantum of piped water supply, its quality and number of hours of water supply. They would collate feedback on adequacy of water supply and need for increase in the supply timing. The survey would be done using a random sampling method.

The survey would identify performance gaps and extend services to more areas by increasing house service connections, wherever necessary. The data collated would enable assessment of efficiency of daily water supply.

Officials noted that service-level benchmarking was one of the requisites sought by international financing agencies to monitor and improve Metrowater performance. This would also involve upgrading online services and mapping streets that are yet to be covered with piped water supply.

The water agency is in the process of roping in international agencies for various projects, including upgrading its existing infrastructure and establishing ring main system to link all its water sources.

The survey report must be submitted by August end, and the feedback would be incorporated in the mobile application to be launched soon. The data collated would also be used to prepare project feasibility reports, sources said.

It may be recalled that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched benchmarking initiative, covering water, sanitation, stormwater drains and solid waste management. This was to increase accountability in services and identify standard performance parameters for better service delivery to people.

