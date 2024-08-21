GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metrowater set to launch revamped website and mobile application in a month

Published - August 21, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metrowater is set to launch its revamped website and upgraded mobile application with enhanced and user-friendly features in about a month.

The upgraded features would enable the residents to track the status of their complaints at every stage and check the progress of the action being taken. With the assets within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits mapped and geo-tagged, the residents may register complaints along with photographs on the upgraded website and mobile application.

On an average, the water agency now receives about 300-350 complaints every day. This may increase during the rainy season, officials said.

Simplified mobile app

The mobile application has been simplified to allow tenants to register complaints along with their address. Besides integrating complaints on various social media platforms for quicker response, the water agency would also launch a WhatsApp channel for registering complaints and remitting tax and charges.

Consumers at all types of buildings, including multi-storied apartment complexes, may be able to apply for water and sewer connections online with the relevant documents. At present, the water agency has made online services available for those buildings with up to two floors in the city.

The entire process would be shifted to online mode to facilitate paperless services, and steps would be taken to provide connections in 15 days through the online process, officials said. There are 13.9 lakh assesses and 8.3 lakh consumers in the core and added areas of the city.

Officials said the online services available on website and mobile application would be interlinked to enable the residents to pay tax and charges, and book water and sewer tanker services.

The revamped website and mobile application, which are undergoing security audit, are expected to be launched in a month.

Sources said the electronic system would reduce the processing time for projects and receipts. This would also facilitate effective monitoring and resolve complaints within a few days. Chennai Metrowater is also in the process of transferring old records and files into the e-office network.

Ithas also adopted the e-office system to aid paperless work and ensure accountability and transparency.

