Chennai Metrowater resumes work to secure vulnerable portions of conduit lines carrying water to Kilpauk treatment plant

Chennai Metrowater has resumed work to fence vulnerable stretches to protect British-era conduit lines that convey raw water to Kilpauk Water Works.

The three conduit lines form a significant part of the old infrastructure to carry raw water from Red Hills reservoir to the treatment plant in Kilpauk. The lines, which travel for nearly 12 km, carry nearly 232 million litres of water a day to the plant from where it is treated and distributed to various areas in north Chennai and parts of central Chennai.

The oldest among the conduit lines, built with brick in 1914, runs at a depth of 2 metres to 2.30 metres beneath the ground level and continues to carry water. These lines pass through various areas, including Korattur, Villivakkam, New Avadi Road and Ayanavaram.

The lands along these lines, spread over nearly 165 acres, have been facing the threat of encroachment due to rapid urbanisation. The water agency has been fencing vulnerable portions with iron grill structure supported by concrete pillars at Surapet, Puthagaram and Korattur.

These lands were transferred to the water agency in 1978. “We are carrying out the work to protect the lands belonging to the conduit lines in phases after the Ambattur tahsildar demarcated the boundary,” said an official.

As of now, work is in progress to secure the conduit line–I and III and demarcate alignment of the lines. While portions of lands near Puthagaram and Korattur have been fenced for a length of nearly 670 metres, seven commercial encroachments have been evicted at Thathankuppam and 0.74 acre of land retrieved.

Metrowater is now fencing a portion near Water Canal Road, Puthagaram, to protect a site measuring nearly 0.15 acre. The entire one km stretch of Water Canal Road also would be fenced.

Officials noted that the vacant space over the conduit lines are often encroached upon, used as a parking lot, dumping space or to develop infrastructure for the nearby localities. The agency plans to conduct a survey of the lands from Surapet to Kilpauk along with the Revenue Department to clear encroachments and protect the lines.

The project to reconstruct the third conduit line between Red Hills reservoir and Rajamangalam, which was damaged, is nearing completion.

