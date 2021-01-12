Chennai Metrowater officer held for taking bribe

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 03:41 IST

Officers of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department (DVAC) on Monday arrested a field officer of Metrowater for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹15,000 for a new connection.

According to the DVAC, the complainant, who applied for a new water and sewage connection for his father-in-law’s house, was asked to pay a bribe by Rao, a field officer of Metrowater in New Washermenpet.

A case was registered and police officers laid a trap on Monday. Rao was arrested after he obtained the bribe amount of ₹15,000 from the complainant. He was remanded in judicial custody.

In another instance, a DVAC unit arrested A. Sivakumar, deputy director, Agriculture Department, Chengalpattu, for demanding and receiving a bribe ₹20,000 for processing an application for regularisation of a housing plot.