Chennai Metrowater inches closer to ambitious efforts of constructing circular pipeline to link all water sources

Chennai Metrowater has reached a step closer to its ambitious efforts of setting up a ring main system to connect all its water sources with distribution points. The circular pipeline would ensure equitable and seamless water supply across the city even if one water source fails.

Officials of the Metrowater said the detailed project report prepared for the ring main system was being checked and would be submitted to the technical review committee.

Chennai residents now endure a cut in water supply whenever there is a dip in their nearby water source or water supply facility is shut for maintenance. The ring main system or circular pipeline was conceived to connect all the water supply system of nine sources, including those of reservoirs and desalination plants.

The existing infrastructure does not have ways to transfer water from one to another to balance the shortfall in one of the sources. The water treatment plants are being operated independently and linked to a few distribution stations and supply is limited to certain region.

Water from all the treatment plants would be fed into the ring main, which would form a closed circular loop for a length of about 100 km. It would convey water to the 84 major water distribution stations through transmission main line that would branch out from the ring main.

Officials said the ₹2,400 crore circular pipeline for GCC had been designed to handle the flow of 1,762 million litres of water a day (mld), which is projected water demand in 2057. Two pipelines for Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Area had been proposed to overcome the shortcoming in the present water distribution infrastructure. The Mumbai-based consultant, Shah Technical Consultant private limited, vetted the DPR with IIT Madras, officials said.

The ring main system would act as a reservoir that would store water and would be made of mild steel pipeline and issues of leakages would be prevented. It would ensure equitable supply with water drawn from various sources with high pressure round the clock.

Water distribution would be regulated with various instruments, including pressure sensors, water quality sensors, flow regulation and pressure reducing valves. The system would be monitored through master control room of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), officials said.

There are plans to construct another ring main for CMA for a length of 135 km and handle a flow of 1,498 mld for projected water demand in 2057 at a cost of ₹2,200 crores. Efforts would be taken to rope in funding agency after the committee approval and the project would be finished in 30 months, officials added.