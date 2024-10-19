GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metrowater has treated thrice its normal capacity of sewage in the past three days

Published - October 19, 2024 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater has pumped and treated nearly 2,616.28 million litres of sewage in three days since October 16. This is thrice the usual daily sewage generation in the city.

A press release said the 356 sewage pumping stations and 22 sewage treatment plants were operated round-the-clock to keep the sewer network free of blocks and overflows during the monsoon.

Normally, the water agency pumps and treats nearly 668 mld of sewage. Metrowater used 687 sewer machines to desilt nearly 2,436 machine holes in 683 streets to prevent sewer blocks. About 1,990 Metrowater workers were engaged in cleaning the sewer network for a distance of 62,770 metres across the city, in the three days since October 16.

