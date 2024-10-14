ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metrowater engages additional sewer machines to maintain sewer infrastructure in the city during monsoon

Published - October 14, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater has engaged 90 additional sewer machines to clear sewage blocks and maintain sewer lines during northeast monsoon.

A press release said with vehicles brought from other districts, the water agency now has a fleet of 687 sewer vehicles to be involved in sewer cleaning works during the monsoon. Measures have been taken to operate 356 sewage pumping stations round-the-clock.

Similarly, steps have been taken to operate 130 water distribution stations round-the-clock and also prevent water contamination. Residents may contact the Metrowater helplines- 044-45674567 and 1916 to register complaints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US