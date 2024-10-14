Chennai Metrowater engages additional sewer machines to maintain sewer infrastructure in the city during monsoon

Chennai Metrowater has engaged 90 additional sewer machines to clear sewage blocks and maintain sewer lines during northeast monsoon.

A press release said with vehicles brought from other districts, the water agency now has a fleet of 687 sewer vehicles to be involved in sewer cleaning works during the monsoon. Measures have been taken to operate 356 sewage pumping stations round-the-clock.

Similarly, steps have been taken to operate 130 water distribution stations round-the-clock and also prevent water contamination. Residents may contact the Metrowater helplines- 044-45674567 and 1916 to register complaints.

