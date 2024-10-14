GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metrowater engages additional sewer machines to maintain sewer infrastructure in the city during monsoon

Published - October 14, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater has engaged 90 additional sewer machines to clear sewage blocks and maintain sewer lines during northeast monsoon.

A press release said with vehicles brought from other districts, the water agency now has a fleet of 687 sewer vehicles to be involved in sewer cleaning works during the monsoon. Measures have been taken to operate 356 sewage pumping stations round-the-clock.

Similarly, steps have been taken to operate 130 water distribution stations round-the-clock and also prevent water contamination. Residents may contact the Metrowater helplines- 044-45674567 and 1916 to register complaints.

