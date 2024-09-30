GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metrowater announces incentive for consumers making payment in October

Published - September 30, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metrowater has announced a five per cent incentive for consumers who pay water, sewer tax and charges in October for the second half year of 2024-25. The incentive is being provided for the first time.

A press release said consumers may get an incentive amount of a maximum of ₹1,500 by remitting water, sewer tax and charges between October 1 and 30.

There are nearly 16.9 lakh consumers in the city and the highest tax amount was collected from Zone 10 last fiscal. The water agency had collected nearly ₹1,100 crore towards tax and arrears in the previous fiscal ending March 31, 2024.

