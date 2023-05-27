ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro’s WhatsApp ticket sales cross 10,000 in one week

May 27, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sources say there commuters are facing some issues while making payments and the CMRL is making efforts to resolve these issues at the earliest

The Hindu Bureau

At present, about 1,500 tickets of Chennai Metro are bought through WhatsApp daily on an average. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Over 10,000 persons of Chennai Metro Rail bought the tickets on WhatsApp in one week after the launch of this service.

Following Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) also introduced the WhatsApp e-ticket last week. Commuters can generate a ticket if they send a message on WhatsApp to 8300086000 and make a payment.

According to officials of CMRL, nearly 2.5 lakh commuters take the system and for a start, 1,500 WhatsApp e-tickets are sold on an average every day. “This is just a beginning and we expect that more people will opt for this service. As of now, we see that many one-time travellers like those taking trains and buses are quickly buying a WhatsApp ticket and taking the train,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said there were some issues regarding payment that some commuters face currently and efforts were on sort this out. “We are planning to set up a kiosk in stations in both phase I and phase I extension project across 54 km to help people quickly generate these tickets in case they need help,” he said.

Most travellers use the travel card and QR code tickets on which 20% discount is offered on fare. Only a small section of users buy tokens now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US