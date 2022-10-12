Chennai Metro’s travel card gaining popularity amidst surge in passenger traffic

Pandemic coupled with marketing played a key role in Chennai Metro attracting more number of passengers. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

When the first Chennai Metro Rail rolled out seven years ago, most commuters were taking joy rides and were one-time users who wanted to get a feel of the new system. But now, a majority of the users are regular commuters and they include working professionals, students and those frequenting transport hubs like railway station, the CMBT or airport.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the use of travel cards was growing. The commuters have three options of tickets — tokens, QR Code and travel cards. The data for September 2022 shows that while 4.9 lakh passengers bought tokens and 17.19 lakh opted for QR code system, 38.23 lakh people used travel cards. Nearly 62% of those travelling by Metro Rail were regular users, the officials said.

But a few reasons such as pandemic, marketing and promotion strategies contributed to increase in the sale of travel cards, the officials said.

“During the pandemic, we stopped issuing tokens. Then months later, it was resumed. But when we studied the ridership pattern, we realised that gradually more and more people shifted to the system and continued using the travel cards and didn’t buy tokens. Then, early this year, we announced prizes for those taking maximum number of rides and recharging the card for a certain amount. These steps have made a difference and now we handle close to 2.15 lakh to 2.20 lakh passengers a day on weekdays and a majority of them are card users,” an official said.