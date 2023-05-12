Chennai Metro’s phase II project length trimmed, number of stations reduced

May 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has trimmed the phase II project length and reduced the number of stations.

According to officials, the length of the project has been reduced from 118.9 km to 116 km and the number of stations from 128 to 118.

Two days ago, the Madras High Court had ordered CMRL to publish the revised route alignment map on its website. Following this directive, CMRL has uploaded the map.

The Phase II project, estimated to cost ₹61,843 crore, now has changes made to the three corridors. Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, which earlier had 45.8 km, will now run for 45.4 km. Similarly, Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, which was 47-km long, has been cut to 44.6 km. But the length of Corridor 4 between Poonamallee and Light House remains at 26.1 km.

“While Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT will have 47 stations, Corridor 4 from Light House to Poonamallee and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur will have 27 stations and 44 stations respectively,” an official said.

The stations dropped from the project include Meenakshi College, Thapalpetti, St. Joseph College, Foreshore Estate, Doveton Junction, Natesan Park, Medavakkam and Kaliamman Koil Street.

“Quite a few stations like Medavakkam, St. Joseph College and Doveton Junction were dropped because they were too close to each other and that investment was not required. In other cases, we had to change the alignment because of other constraints. But since most of the areas in the city are covered, commuters should not have a problem,” another official said.