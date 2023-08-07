ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro’s ‘Nilgiris‘ reaches Madhavaram High Road after tunneling for 1.4 km

August 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The tunnel boring machine reaches its first stop after being deployed nine months ago; CMRL officials it tunnelled under 300 houses and there has been no report of any damage to the structures so far

The Hindu Bureau

Mission accomplished: Workers and engineers rejoice as “Nilgiris” tunnel boring machine reaches Madhavaram High Road as part of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Nine months after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) named “Nilgiris” at Madhavaram Milk Colony, the machine created a 1.4 km tunnel and on Monday reached its next stop — Madhavaram High Road — as part of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) phase II project.

Sources said the machine drilled underneath 300 houses and none of the structures suffered any damage so far. “Since the soil strata was sandy, we didn’t face any issue. We wanted to be cautious as it was the first machine which was launched, we wanted to be careful to ensure there are no issues for the residents,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Archunan, director (projects) of CMRL, said, of the 19 TBMs deployed so far for the phase II project, two machines have seen the breakthrough (where TBM has bored successfully from one location and reached the next). There will be about 50 such breakthrough events for all the 23 TBMs which will be engaged for the project. Four more TBMs will be taken to Nathamuni site in corridor 5 and will start work in the coming months.

“While nearly 15,000 workers are employed for the phase II project, 700 workers have been putting in hundreds of hours of labour over the last nine months to achieve this breakthrough,” he said.

“Nilgiris” will next be deployed in Purasawalkam after two months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US